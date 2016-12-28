KARACHI - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday condemned the attack on its activist Fazal Rahim and said that police and law enforcement authorities had failed to provide security to people of the city.

Addressing a press conference at Insaf House along with other party leaders, PTI leader Imran Ismail said that Rahim was shot in the head and he was fighting for his life at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College (JPMC).

“Opponents seem to have been afraid of the increasing popularity of the PTI in the metropolis. They cannot shatter the courage of the party activists through such tactics,” he said.

Ismail said that security institutions were only working to safeguard VIPs in the country and the poor people had no one to guard them. “An incompetent acting IG is being appointed in the province who only wants to make leaders happy and has nothing to do with the improvement in the law and order situation,” he said.

He said that three years ago PTI leader Zehra Shahid was killed and the authorities had yet to nab those involved in her murder. Now another PTI leader has been targeted. “If anything happens to Fazal Rahim, the provincial government will be solely responsible for its failure to safeguard people,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Arif Alvi said the government should arrest the culprits involved in the attack on Fazal Rahim. He said the police officer responsible for security in the area where Fazal Rahim came under attack should be suspended for negligence.