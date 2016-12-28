KARACHI - Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a close aide of Rehman aka Bhola, the key accused in the Baldia Factory fire case, during a raid on his hideout in Maripur.

According to details, city police claimed to have arrested three accused, including Ghulam Ali aka Goli of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, Baldia Sector. Police claimed that Goli was a close aide of Rehman aka Bhola, who was recently brought back to Pakistan from Thailand by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He was arrested by Interpol and Thai police and produced before the court. Police said that investigation was under way into Goli’s involvement in the Baldia factory fire incident wherein more than 250 lives were lost.

City police also claimed to have arrested Sibtain, who is allegedly associated with MQM Haqqiqi, and Umar, an operative of Lyari gang of Uzair Baloch. Police said the accused were involved in various cases of target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and other criminal activities.

Separately, the Rangers claimed to have arrested half a dozen criminals during raids in the metropolis. The raids were conducted in parts of the city, including Orangi Town, Korangi, Clifton and Baldia Town. According to the Rangers spokesperson, six criminals were arrested during the raids. A militant of a banned outfit was also among those arrested. The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms from the suspects. The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for further questioning.