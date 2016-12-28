SHIKARPUR - Save the Children held a joint review meeting with stakeholders at a hotel here on Monday evening.

The meeting was arranged in collaboration with the Department of Health. Health officials, doctors, medical superintendents of various hospitals, district coordinator for the national programme and representatives of People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI), NGOs/INGOs, Population Welfare Department, civil society and media shared their views with the stakeholders on mother and child health, antenatal care, family planning and post-abortion care.

District Health Officer Dr Khursheed Ahmed Qazi chaired the joint review meeting.

In his presentation, Dr Zubair Soomro, senior health manager at Save the Children, highlighted the ongoing integrated maternal and newborn health programme in Sindh and shared the update on the programme.

Field officer Muhammad Waqas and senior community mobilisation officer Misbah Anjum gave presentations on family planning and post-abortion care, which was being provided free of cost at the health facility. Fahad Kamanger, nutrition officer at Save the Children, gave a presentation on nutrition services, which were available at 45 health facilities in the Shikarpur District. He also shared updates with the stakeholders.

Among others, Ghulam Muhammad Shaikh, MEAL officer at People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI), Sindh, appreciated the quality work of repair and renovation of 19 health facilities by Save the Children. These health facilities are working under the PPHI.

In his closing remarks, District Health Officer Dr Khursheed Ahmed Qazi lauded the services of Save the Children for well-being of the masses, especially for better health of mother and child. He said that Save the Children was working in collaboration with the department of health.

A large number of male and female participants and stakeholders attended the meeting.