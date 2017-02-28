Karachi - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he is waiting for the judgment of Supreme Court in Panama leaks case before contesting the by- election.

Talking to media just after inaugurating the 1.7km long Sir Aga Khan Bridge, the longest bridge on River Indus at Jhirk- Mulakatiar, on Monday, he said that history was witness to the fact that the courts had never given verdicts against Sharif brothers. "We are not hopeful about the verdict, but definitely we are waiting before we take the decision to contest the by-elections," Bilawal said.

Replying to another question, the PPP chairman said that the National Action Plan must be implemented in letter and spirit, because it was necessary for restoring peace in the country. Terming extremism a big challenge for the nation, Bilawal said, "We all have to fight against it."

Replying to a question about the reported entry of Irfanullah Marwat in PPP, the chairman said that "It was just a meeting [between Asif Zardari and Marwat] and no decision had been taken to welcome him in the party."

He clarified that it was a misconception that Marwat had joined the party. “No decision has been taken about him as yet,” he added.

He said it was the PPP government which had taken up the issue of providing clean drinking water to the people of Sindh.

He added that the Sindh government was taking necessary measures for the purpose.

In the start of his speech, the PPP chairman congratulated Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the completion of longest bridge on River Indus. "I am quite happy that the Sindh government has built another bridge on the River Indus," he said.

Sindh government has only recently inaugurated Thatta- Sujawal Bridge on River Indus and on Monday Sir Aga Khan Bridge was opened to connect Thatta with Tando Mohammad Khan.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the bridges on River Indus were always constructed by the federal government but the Sindh government keeping in view the problems and requirements of people had built another bridge on River Indus.

He said "Sir Aga Khan Bridge has been constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) at a cost of Rs4.5 billion."

He added that the bridge would not only connect Thatta with Tando Mohammad Khan, but would also connect these cities and their adjoining areas with Motorway (old Super Highway). Murad said that he would construct all the other connecting roads like Tando Mohammad Khan, Badin Road up to Hyderabad on the one hand and to Tharparkar on the other. He said that he was striving to provide quality education and health services to the people all over the province.

He said the network of roads in far-flung areas of the province would bring prosperity by boosting the agri-economy.

He also talked about the energy sector, particularly coal-fired power projects launched in Thar. "The development of road network would help transport machinery from the Karachi port," he said. He thanked Bilawal for taking time out to inaugurate the bridge which he named as Sir Aga Khan Bridge.

The announcement of name of the bridge was applauded with claps.

The chief minister said special attention had been given to law and order situation, particularly in the wake of ongoing wave of terrorism. "We have defeated the terrorists and would crush them again before they could succeed in their attempts to weaken the country, halt its development by killing our innocent people," he said, and added through good education "We would defeat the mindset of extremism." Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the chief minister inaugurated the bridge by unveiling the plaque.