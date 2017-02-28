KARACHI - National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi on Monday said it had arrested a man and his young son from Hyderabad over corruption charges.

According to NAB, father had been dismissed from police earlier, while his son was still serving in Sindh Police as a constable.

Their arrests were made when a team of NAB Karachi conducted raids in Latifabad area of Hyderabad twice and arrested father Muhammad Yousuf and his son Arif Yousuf.

Yousuf was a head constable in Sindh Police and had been terminated from service over corruption charges while his son Arif is a police constable in Hyderabad,” said NAB Karachi spokesperson.

“The preliminary interrogation has revealed that both father and son were working in connivance with certain government officials and also as front men for buying and selling of properties in their names and in the names of other benamidars, on their own behalf and on behalf of certain officials to act as important part of money laundering process,” added the spokesperson.

He further said that on the information provided by the accused persons further raids were being conducted that were likely to lead to further recoveries of bank accounts, properties and arrests as well.

The spokesperson further said that on the information provided by Yousuf, his house and business place were thoroughly searched and properties including cash, gold and documents of unaccounted for properties were recovered, whose cumulative worth as per current market value ran into millions.

“The recovered valuables included Pakistan currency of Rs3.89815 million, Irani Riyals 20 million, Saudi Riyals 745, UAE Dirham 3405, Prize Bonds worth Rs1.21225 million, gold ornaments worth 39.4 tolas, a Rado wrist watch, bank accounts and transactions likely to run into billions,” the spokesperson said, and added, “Approximately 20 accounts in various banks were also detected during the investigation, mostly in Soneri Bank. In each of these accounts, Rs20 million to Rs70 million cash had been deposited over the years.”

He added that more than 20 Benami bank accounts were also unearthed while several documents related to marriage halls, plots, shops, flats and houses as well as 10 vehicles were also recovered from their possession. “The accused will be produced before the accountability court in Hyderabad for physical remand today (Tuesday),” he added.

Meanwhile, Anti Corruption and Establishment (ACE), Sindh has arrested an Office Assistant of Education Department, Sindh, Pir Bux Mehsar.

According to ACE Director Usman Ghani, the accused was receiving million of rupees from people in lieu of government jobs.

“He was arrested red handed when he was receiving a bribe of Rs30, 000 from a man, who had earlier paid him Rs0.5million in this regard,” Ghani said, and added, “Mehsar would introduce himself to others as Education Department, Sindh director.” A case has been registered against him and three other officials of Education Department, including Headmistress of Government Girls School Jacobline, have been held.

Further investigations are underway.