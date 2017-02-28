KARACHI - In view of terror threats, security agencies have started taking measures to avert any possible untoward incident, The Nation learnt here on Monday.

The current wave of terrorism across the country has pointed towards the presence of a strong terrorist network and also a strong nexus among different militant groups facilitating each other to carry out activities.

Sources privy to the developments have revealed that Daesh/IS, Lashker-e-Jhangvi Al Almi, Tehreek-e-Taliban, Jamat ul Ahrar and other militant factions have developed a working relationship.

They further point out that the high-command of these groups is based in Afghanistan, and from there is pulling the strings.

Sources have further disclosed that the experts of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other agencies have managed to track down the network of militants, which was behind the blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalander in Sehwan, in which around 100 people were killed.

They, however, expressed dismay that handlers of these acts of terror were out of the reach of law-enforcement agencies, and it would be difficult to fight against the ‘invisible enemy’.

A senior police official, wishing to remain anonymous, told this scribe that despite the fact that this network of militants had initially been busted, the terrorists easily reorganised themselves and started their subversive activities.

Terming it an ideological war, the police officer lamented that the people concerned were unable to chalk out the counter ideological strategy.

“The nurseries producing terrorists remain functional and nothing has been done as yet to introduce reforms in seminaries,” he regretted.

It is worth mentioning here that the Sindh government had sent a summary to the federal government containing information about 94 seminaries in the province found involved in terrorism directly or indirectly, but no action has been taken by the federal government in this regard as yet.

It’s also important to note here that even those seminaries, which produce suicide bombers and sectarian-based target killers, remain open.

Police officials believe that hit and run strategy would prevail if counter narrative was not given to wipe out extremism.

Senior police officials have argued that the tactic of quelling terrorism at gunpoint by security agencies proves to be counterproductive. “At the end of the day, we have to begin from ground zero, because all our previous attempts are nullified by the use of force,” they contend.

A senior police official said that the war against terrorism had become rather sophisticated in the last couple of years. “Highly educated professionals having no criminal background are joining such networks applying modern technologies to perpetrate the acts of terror,” the official said, and added that the counter terrorism strategy remained unchanged and conventional practices were being used to counter the threat.

In the aftermath of recent incidents of terrorism, security agencies have sped up the operation, killing around 150 militants in alleged encounters and picking up hundreds of other suspects already named in the Fourth Schedule. On the other, action against illegal immigrants has also started and in this connection several Afghan nationals have been picked up for staying illegally in the country.

IGP orders accelerated crackdown

on illegal immigrants

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja on Monday ordered the police officials concerned to speed up crackdown against the illegal immigrants across the province. “Such a policy should be adopted that makes sure that proper surveillance of the guest houses and hostels is done,” he ordered. Khawaja was holding a meeting on the law and order situation at Central Police Office following the recent incidents of terror in the country.

Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Mahar, Additional IG Counter-Terrorism Department Sanaullah Abbasi and the chiefs of all zones of Karachi Police and police chiefs of all regions of Sindh, including Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad also attended the meeting.

Khawaja also ordered the appointment of a deputy superintendent of Police (DSP) of security at district level.He also ordered enhancing security in the entire province including the exit and entry points of the province, railway stations, airports and bus stands.