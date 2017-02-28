LARKANA - A four-day campaign for polio eradication began throughout Larkana division on Monday.

Children were administered polio drops in Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of the division. The campaign would continue till March 2.

The teams visited door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the five districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to 1178200 children up to five years of age.

The Health Departments of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 2890 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house and administer polio drops to the children up to five years of age.

Mobile Anti-polio teams visiting Schools, bus stands, railway stations and also going door-to-door to give anti-polio drops to the children, in remote/far-flung areas, rural and urban areas of five districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed to the people of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts that they should come forward and co-operate with mobile teams of health department who will visit door to door for administrating anti-Polio drops to their children.

NADRA issues CNICs in Larkana

The Mobile vans of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Regional Headquarters Sukkur have started visits of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts upto May 31, 2017 to issues Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to the people of Larkana Division.

These mobile vans will visit various union councils of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur , Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts upto May 31, 2017. According to General Manager NADRA Regional Headquarter Sukkur, Mobile Vans started its functioning in various union councils.

The interested persons of above mentioned union Councils have been advised to get their CNICs and cooperate with the staff of mobile vans.

The spokesman also advised the people to contact NADRA's Regional Headquarter Sukkur in case of any query with regard to the visit of the mobile vans.