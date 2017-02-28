KARACHI - Sindh Rangers on Monday claimed to have arrested at least 10 outlaws, including militants of banned outfits, during raids in various parts of the metropolis. According to Rangers spokesperson, those arrested were involved in various incidents of terrorism, including target killings and narcotics business. Sharing more details, he said that two of them Mehboob Ali and Muhammad Usman were arrested during separate raids in SITE and Sohrab Goth.

“Mehboob Ali is affiliated with Sipah-e-Mohammad Pakistan while Usman is affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s faction, Jamaatul Ahrar,” the spokesperson said, and added that these persons were involved in targeting Rangers personnel and Muharram processions in Karachi. Similarly, Noshad, affiliated with Lyari gang, was arrested during a raid in Lyari.

According to Rangers, he was involved in extortion, target killings besides other crimes.

Meanwhile, four drug peddlers, including a police constable, Danish, and three of his comrades Obaid, Azhar Ali and Subhan were arrested during a raid in Macchar Colony area of Keamari while three more suspects, Ali, Zeeshan and Amir involved in street crimes were arrested during raids in Nazimabad and New Karachi localities. Rangers also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and narcotics from their possession.