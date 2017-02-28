LARKANA - On the directives of SSP Umar Tufail, police has intensified periodic checking of suspicious people and illegal immigrants.

According to a police official, police thoroughly searches hotels, inns and hostels providing accommodation to people without proper verification of their identities.

Police on Monday rounded up six illegal immigrants, Aijaz Khan, Zia Khan, Izat Khan, Mir Hassan, Abdur Rahim and Hidayatullah from the city’s railway station and also nabbed 10 others after they failed to provide sufficient documents to prove their identities.

Interrogation from those arrested is underway. Similarly, in order to avert any untoward incident, more police contingents have been deployed at important places, bazaars, entry and exit points of the district, and vital installations.