KHAIRPUR - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah visited Civil Hospital in Sukkur on Monday.

He went round different wards of the hospital and meet with the patients, who

complained about the shortage of medicines and inefficiency of the hospital staff.

Khurshid expressed concern over their complaints and issued directions to the hospital administration to take care of the patients.

Talking to newsmen, leader of the opposition said the Sindh government was providing better health facilities to masses and Sukkur city will be the hub of medical science in future.

“Different health projects are underway in the district, which will be completed at the cost of Rs110 million,” he added.

Khurshid also held meeting with doctors and issued directives for the provision of better facilities of health to the people.

He said international surgical unit was being built in Sukkur, while a 100-bed hospital and a 200-bed Gyne hospital was also under construction. He said all health projects would be completed after one-and-a-half year.

He said now CT Scan facility was also being provided free of cost.

He said that playgrounds were also being built in Sukkur.