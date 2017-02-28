KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir chief Abdur Rasheed Turabi has demanded the government and opposition parties to make joint and coordinated efforts for the liberation of Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday, he said that the Indian government was attempting to change demographic nature of the state.

He also accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking steps to dim the Islamic identity of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Talking about prolonged unrest in the valley, Turabi said that the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani had provided a fillip to the freedom movement.

“The Indian forces are taking all nefarious steps to overcome the uprising,” he said, and added, “Thousands of people have been killed, over 15,000 have been injured seriously while the entire region remains shut for at least six months.”

JI leader said that the valour of people of Kashmir, particularly youth, was still very high. He informed that such intense were human rights violations in Kashmir that even Indians could not stay quiet, and they were raising eyebrows now.

He was of the view that skirmishes between Pakistan and India on the border and Line of Control were aimed at diverting the focus of international community from the issue of Kashmir.

He said that the Amnesty International and other international non-governmental organisations had revealed the brutalities of Indian forces in the held valley.

Turabi demanded the government to speed up its diplomatic efforts for granting to the people of Kashmir their right to self- determination.

He was of the view that chanting the mantra of friendship with India without resolving the issue of Kashmir was a useless effort.