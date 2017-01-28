KARACHI - Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain inaugurated 1500-ton Maritime Patrol Vessel built for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, the minister congratulated Karachi Shipyard and M/s CSTC for achieving this important milestone one month ahead of the construction schedule. “It is yet another landmark project that speaks volumes of the evergreen friendship between China and Pakistan,” he said, adding that he was confident that this project would fulfil a long felt need for upgrading the ageing fleet of PMSA.

The federal minister for defence production said it showed government’s commitment to provide full support to the public sector industry to keep them viable and technologically effective in today’s competitive environment.

Moreover, the government was committed to developing maritime infrastructure along the coast to prepare the country for trade expansion.

The minister said that Karachi Shipyard was an important national asset fulfilling the duty of indigenous ship building for the last six decades. It is consistently achieving major targets of its business plan and has become a role model for other public sector industries, he added.

At the end, the minister wished KS&EW and CSTC all the best and astounding success in this project. He said these ships would support PMSA for many decades to come and strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries.