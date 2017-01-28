KARACHI: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) supporters on Friday staged protest demonstrations in different parts of the city to condemn the target killing and increasing attacks on Shia Muslims in the country.

The main demonstration was staged outside Noor-e-Iman Mosque in Nazimabad while demonstrations were also staged outside the Hyderi Mosque in Orangi Town and Darbar Hussaini in Malir. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with various slogans. They also chanted slogans against terrorists for their attacks and the government for a lack of action against banned outfits. MWM leaders Mirza Yousuf Hussain, Mubashir Hassan, Ali Anwar Jafferi, Nishan-e-Haider, Sadiq Jafferi, Ehsan Danish and others asked the supporters to remain vigilant against the enemies of Islam.

They said that an increase in the target killings and attacks on Shia Muslims in various parts of the country was a conspiracy to disturb the peace being maintained by the law enforcement agencies and security organisations.

They further said that the party was staging protests to bring the issue into the notice of the government and it was an attempt to expose the brutalities of the enemies of Islam. It is unfortunate that banned organisations were allowed to hold public gatherings, rallies and other programmes openly. This impression has put a big question mark on the performance of the government and its agencies and discredited the National Action Plan (NAP).

MWM leaders said the government had closed its eyes to the activities of the banned outfits and it seemed like an open field was being provided to these elements to operate across the country. What exactly the government is up to? Are lives of people worthless for the rulers, they asked?

They demanded that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government take notice of victimisation of Shia Muslims across the country and initiate operation against those destroying peace.