KARACHI - Rangers yesterday claimed to have recovered huge cache of weapons from Lyari. Rangers troops raided a house located in Kalakot, Lyari and recovered huge cache of weapons including 300 hand grenades, 19 sophisticated weapons including a light machine gun, two G/3 rifles, four 303 rifles, 22 rifles, SMGs and others. Rangers spokesperson said that the weapons were being used by the Uzair Baloch group.

Also, Rangers arrested five outlaws in raids carried out in Clifton, Jamshiad Town and Korangi while recovered weapons from them. The accused were shifted to unknown location for further investigation.

On the other side, Karachi police also claimed to have arrested over 100 alleged criminals in at least 79 raids. Police also recovered weapons from their possession. The arrested accused were wanted to the police in various criminal cases.

Separately, another inmate detained in Central Jail died in mysterious circumstance at Civil Hospital Karachi. Sixty years old Shair Muhammad was arrested over murder charges in 2014. Jail administration said that the condition of Shair was not well which resulting he was shifted to Civil Hospital where died during treatment.

Shair’s death was the third consecutive mysterious death of an inmate in last couple of days. No inquiry has been initiated to probe the frequent deaths by the authorities.