KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded that the government reactivate the blocked computerised identity cards of Bengali-speaking Pakistanis.

Addressing a protest demonstration against blockage of CNICs of Bengali-speakers in Pakistan under the aegis of Pak Muslim Alliance on Friday, the JI leader said the government should restore basic rights of Bengali-speaking citizens.

He said it was a matter of concern that Bengali-speaking people were facing economic constraints in fisheries and other sectors.

On the occasion, he thanked the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) for taking up the matter. The top court has taken suo motu notice of the issue.

The JI leader lambasted the NADRA authorities for their inefficiency and said the ruling elite talked about enlightenment but in fact they were pursuing agenda of their Western masters. He said that besides Bengali-speaking citizens, Baloch, Pashto and Urdu-speaking communities were also being targeted.

Naeem said that Bengali-speaking people were patriotic citizens of Pakistan. He said that people were being hanged in Bangladesh for their love for Pakistan.

On the occasion, Qari Usman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl), Usman Moazam of Pasban, rights activist Shua-un-Nabi and others also spoke.