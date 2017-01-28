KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leader and Member of National Assembly Kanwar Naveed Jameel was released on bail here on Friday.

Kanwar Naveed was arrested along with other leaders of the party outside Karachi Press Club on August 22 in the wake of a controversial speech by MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

MQM key leaders Dr Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Arshad Vohra, Amir Liaquat, Shahid Pasha, Qamar Mansoor and Kanwar Naveed Jameel were among several others arrested at that time.

Five of these leaders were released even without fulfilling legal requirements, but Kanwar Naveed, Qamar Mansoor and Shahid Pasha remained under detention in this case. Now Kanwar Naveed has been granted bail by an anti-terrorism court.

After Kanwar Naveed’s release from custody, MQM Pakistan convener Dr Farooq Sattar addressed a press conference and said that detained MQM leaders and workers would be released soon. He greeted Kanwar Naveed on his release and said that innocent workers and leaders who were detained by security agencies in bogus cases would stand with him. He called for setting up a judicial commission to probe the cases against political workers and leaders of his party. He said the MQM Pakistan would continue its efforts against injustice across the country. He called for release of the detained workers. He said that several MQM workers had been in jails because they were unable to submit surety bonds against bail orders.

Talking to the media, Kanwar Naveed said, “I have been kept in custody for 150 days and released after efforts of my relatives, MQM workers and friends.” He said, “I was booked in the cases registered on August 22, but footage showed that I wasn’t there.”

He said, “I am representing around 1.2 million people, but I suffered for 150 days in jail because of the conventional judicial system.” If elected people are suffering like this, he said, imagine what would happen to ordinary citizens of this country. He said that more than 1,000 MQM workers were in jails in bogus cases. He said that MQM’s struggle against injustice and outdated system would continue.