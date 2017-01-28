KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi tore the Sindh Assembly’s agenda into pieces during her fiery speech in the house’s session on Friday, reported Radio Pakistan. The MPA who has been under a lot of media spotlight in recent days due to her spat with provincial minister Imdad Pitafi, later on apologised for her behaviour in the session on Friday.

A heated argument had taken place in the Sindh Assembly between Nusrat Abbasi and Imdad Pitafi of the Pakistan People’s Party during a session on January 20.

The argument started after Nusrat Sehar mocked the language skills of Pitafi. She insisted that Pitafi read an answer out — that was written in English — during a question and answer session. In response, Pitafi asked Sahar to come to his chamber for the answer.

Nusrat Sahar had then threatened that she would set herself on fire if Imdad Pitafi was not removed as provincial minister in the next two days. Following growing pressure from the PPP, Pitafi asked Sahar to forgive him in the next session, placing a traditional shawl on her head, and addressing her as his sister, at which point she forgave him in front of the assembly. On Friday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the PPPP government in its five-year tenure took pragmatic steps for implementation of the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord.

He said the government did not comprise the rights of the masses. He said that people in large numbers were now ready to join the PPP, but “we will not accept them in the party fold as they opposed our leadership in the past”. He expressed theses views on the floor of Sindh Assembly on Friday while winding up the debate on a motion on violation of the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord. The chief minister said the River Indus was not only a river; it was the king of rivers. He said that no major water-related issue had raised its head until 1859.

Tracing history, he said that in 1935 the Indian Government Act was promulgated and Rao Commission was established, which accepted that excesses had been committed against Sindh in distribution of water. He said the commission suggested construction of two barrages at the cost of Rs160 million and recommended that it would pay Rs20million after five years.

After this, the chief minister said, chief engineers of two provinces sat together and the 1945 Water Accord was signed. It was called the Sindh-Punjab Agreement.

Murad Ali Shah said that on March 19, 1948, when India closed Ferozpur and Deepalpur headworks, another issue raised its head that affected areas in Punjab, not Sindh. At least 70 percent of water share had been declared the right of Sindh. He said that efforts were made to cater to water needs of Punjab which resulted in diversion of three rivers from the share of Sindh to Punjab. As many as twenty-six lawmakers participated in the debate in detail.

The session, which was called in order by Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza, was adjourned till Monday.





Monitoring Desk/OUR STAFF REPORTER