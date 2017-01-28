KARACHI: PML-N Senator Nihal Hashmi has said that credit for bringing peace in Karachi goes to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as he has given priority to port city after coming in power. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at welcome camp Power House Chowrangi yesterday. PML-N leaders Asad Usmani, Nisar Shah and others were also present on the occasion. A party rally is scheduled to be held today to thanks Nawaz Shairf for his work for the progress of Karachi. Criticizing PPP, Nihal said: “PPP has neglected the port city. The city has turned into a garbage dump and issues are left unaddressed by the provincial rulers.”

Keeping in view the current situation, the PML-N has taken the responsibility to bring Karachi out of trouble.”

“We are not going to practice the point scoring politics but focused to unite all the political forces on a platform for the betterment of Karachi,” said Nihal.