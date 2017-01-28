KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party yesterday held a rally in connection with the party power show scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The rally was led by PSP chairman Mustafa Kamal and President Anis Qaimkhani while other parties’ leaders also attended the event. A good numbers of PSP workers and supporters carrying national flags started the rally from 4K Chowrangi New Karachi and culminated at Tibet Centre MA Jinnah Road.

Various welcome camps were established at the route of the rally. The PSP workers also performed duties at the rally‘s route to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The participants chanted slogans in favour of Mustafa Kamal.

Addressing the rally at Ayesha Manzil, Mustafa Kamal said peace of port city is linked with entire country and hopefully the efforts by the Karachiites will bring prosperity in Pakistan. “It has also given a slap to the fake stake holder of the city those gifted the citizen of Karachi with the label of ‘Raw Agent’.”

“It is not politics but a welfare work as we are removing ‘Raw Agent’ label from Karachi and providing them a platform to practice optimistic politics,” he added. Criticising Muttahida leadership, Kamal said that the people those were handed over the stake of the city became thieves and nor thought about the future of their community. About 2,500 mothers sacrificed the lives of their beloved sons but got nothing in return, he added. “We will not tolerate injustice anymore and would get our rights from federal and provincial governments.We have owned the city and will change it,” Kamal vowed.