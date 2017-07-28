KARACHI - In order to spread awareness about different types of hepatitis, Dr Ziauddin Hospital organised an interactive public awareness session to mark the World Hepatitis Day.

Prof Zaigham Abbas, Head of the department of Gastroenterology, Ziauddin University and Hospital focused on the hurdles in hepatitis cure and the importance of screening and early diagnosis in his informative lecture.

While addressing the awareness session Dr Zaigham Abbas said that a careful estimate of number of hepatitis patients in Pakistan shows that about 10 million people have been exposed to Hepatitis C and 5 million to Hepatitis B. Pakistan is only second to China in the total pool of Hepatitis C patients in a single country. Fatty liver disease is becoming another major health issue in Pakistan. There is an utmost need to increase the awareness of people about the risk factors, prevention and treatment of hepatitis B, C and fatty liver.

During the awareness session a documentary movie about the hepatitis control was shown by Prof Zaigham Abbas, highlighted the mode of spread of Hepatitis B & C in Pakistan. Almost 5 percent of population is suffering from Hepatitis C & 2.5 percent from Hepatitis B.

“There are five main hepatitis viruses, as types A, B, C, D and E And unluckily all five hepatitis viruses are present in Pakistan. Hepatitis A and E spread through poor water, sewage systems, pollution of food or contaminated drinking water etc, whereas, unhygienic environment, injection, drips, syringes, needles, unsterilized equipment, poorly screened blood for transfusion and dirty use of razors by barbers are the main causes of spread of hepatitis B & C in Pakistan”,Prof Abbas further stated.

Prof Abbas stressed the need of preventive measures to control this epidemic in Pakistan. Dr Ziauddin Hospital is not behind others for this noble cause of making a hepatitis free Pakistan. There is a need of case finding & proper management of patients. Hepatitis C is curable and Hepatitis B is controllable.

Prof Abbas stated that it should be the objective in a person’s life to get precautions of hepatitis through capacity building and training. We also need for training for the medical staff for early detection of hepatitis and a need to eradicate the negative taboo associated with hepatitis.

In the end, a question answer session was conducted during which expert panel including professor Zaigham Abbas and Dr Khurram Baqai replied to different queries of the public pertaining to common liver diseases including hepatitis.

The event was attended by large number of participants including medical students, doctors, paramedical staff from different universities and hospitals, NGOs, and social activist. Free screening of Hepatitis B & C along with blood test, liver function test & ultrasound liver was arranged. Those who were negative on screening were advised for Hepatitis B vaccination.