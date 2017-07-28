KARACHI - Police killed a bandit besides arresting at least 77 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different localities of the metropolis.

Gulbahar police claimed to have gunned down a bandit besides arresting his accomplice after an encounter near KMC ground. Police said that gunmen intercepted a woman and tried to rob her of ornaments and a mobile phone, when police on routine patrolling reached the spot and signalled the bandits to surrender. The bandits resorted to firing to avoid arrests. Police retaliated and killed one of the bandits and arrested his accomplice. Police said it had also recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

Later body of the deceased was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as Moin while his accomplice as Sohail. Police registered the case and later handed over the body to his family after autopsy.

On the other hand, Karachi police said it had held 77 persons in some 68 raids and two encounters.

The persons arrested were involved in a number of criminal activities while police also recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that those taken into custody included target killers, six bandits, dozen street criminals, 13 drug peddlers and 11 absconders.