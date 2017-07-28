KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh will give a new look, having an adequate road infrastructure, after the completion of 503 road schemes, launched under the ADP 2017-18 and six schemes taken up with the assistance of Asian Development Bank (ADB).

This he said while presiding over a meeting held here at the CM House on Thursday to review the progress on road infrastructure schemes, launched by Works and Services Department all over the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Works Imdad Pitafi, P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput, Secretary Works Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Chief Engineer Highways Sukkur Muqeem Ansari, SPRIP Hyderabad PD Prem Chand and others.

Minister for Works Imdad Pitafi told the meeting that the Works and Services Department had launched 496 schemes of worth Rs26 billion, which included 488 of roads and eight of building sectors. “The government has released Rs8.3 billion for the purpose,” he said, and added that by the end of June 2018, 146 schemes would be completed.

He went on to say that six schemes of worth Rs22.7 million were currently going on with the help of ADB.

Secretary Works Aijaz Memon, while giving progress report on ADB schemes, said that there was 15 percent progress on 44-km long Thul–Kandhkot Road, launched in December 2016 at the cost of Rs2.065 billion.

“Similarly there was 13 percent progress on 36-km long Sheranpur to Ratodero road to be completed at the cost of Rs1.45 billion,” he said, and added, “There is five percent progress on 64-km long Khyber to Sanghar via Tando Adam road of Rs2.8 billion, while six percent progress on 63-km long Sanghar to Mirpurkhas via Sindhri Road.”

The chief minister expressed his displeasure and directed DC Mirpurkhas over telephone to visit site of the under-construction road and report to him whether the work was going on or it had come to a halt.

“I would not tolerate this kind of lethargy- I have reports that work has been stopped on the scheme for the reasons best known to the concerned engineer,” the CM said categorically.

The secretary also told the meeting that 5.32 percent work was complete on 67-km long Tando Mohammad Khan to Badin road, which was to cost Rs3.39 billion, while 5.7 percent work on 54-km long Digri to Naukot road was complete.

The chief minister directed the secretary to activate his engineers to complete the work in time, and also ensure its quality. Murad was told that a substantial amount of Rs4.8 billion had been allocated under Maintenance and Repair (M&R) for the repair of roads and buildings.

Badin has been given Rs229.54 million for provincial roads and Rs98.3 million for district roads under the M&R.

Dadu has Rs234.42 million for provincial and Rs98.37 million for district roads; Jamshoro has Rs243.4 million for provincial and Rs25.94 for district roads; Hyderabad has Rs341.677 million for provincial and Rs146.433 million for district roads.

Karachi has been given Rs126.88 million for provincial and Rs54.378 million for district roads; Tando Mohammad Khan Rs54.48 million for provincial and Rs23.35 million for district while Tando Allah Yar has the same allocation as has been given to Tando Mohammad Khan. Matiari has the allocation of Rs54.48 million for provincial and Rs23.35 million for district roads; Thatta has Rs247.7 million for the provincial and Rs53 million for district roads while Sujawal has Rs53 million for district roads because Thatta and Sujawal have the same provincial roads. Khairpur has been given Rs217.8 million for provincial and Rs93.36 million for district roads; Naushehro Feroze has Rs121.8 million for provincial and Rs52.23 million for district; Kambar has Rs100 million for provincial and Rs50 million for district roads. Mirpurkhas has been given Rs280 million for provincial and Rs120 million for district roads; Umerkot has Rs90.8 million for provincial and Rs38.9 million for district ADP; Tharparkar has allocation of Rs92 million for the provincial and Rs39.4 million for district roads; Benazirabad has Rs142.3 million for the provincial and Rs61.003 million for district roads; Sanghar has Rs227.36 million for provincial and Rs97.44 million for district, Shikarpur has Rs91.96 million for provincial and Rs39.414 million for district, Jacoabad RS158 million for provincial and Rs67.7 million for district, Kashmore has Rs60.5 million provincial and Rs25.9 million for district, Sukkur Rs114.5 million for provincial and Rs49.07 million for district and Ghotki has the allocation of Rs109.9 million and Rs47.1 million for District roads.

The chief minister directed the Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem to send his DG to inspect the construction of the roads being proposed for repair and report me. “I want proper maintenance of roads and would personally visit them,” he said and added he has reports that the maintenance work is not done properly.