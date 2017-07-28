KARACHI - Sindh Assembly on Thursday unanimously approved The Forensic Science Agency Amended Bill 2017 and also adopted two separate resolutions- paying tributes to former president Asif Ali Zardari on his 62nd birthday and condemning the rape incident in Multan.

PPP lawmaker Khairunnisa Mughal piloted the resolution, which was signed by members of both sides of the aisle, in which the ghastly rape incident was condemned and exemplary punishment was demanded for the perpetrators.

Senior Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Food Nisar Ahmed Khuhro moved another resolution, felicitating former president Asif Ali Zardari on his 62nd birthday.

He paid rich tributes to Zardari for his services for democracy.

The House unanimously passed both the resolutions.

The House expressed serious concern over the use of drugs at educational institutions and demanded the government take strict action against those involved.

The issue was raised during the question hour when PML-F member Nusrat Sehar Abbasi asked the government about the steps taken for the elimination of unabated use of drugs at educational institutions.

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla informed the House that the government was striving to eliminate such practice from the educational institutions, but at the same time said that parents should also take care of their children.

He further said it was the responsibility of police to stop the use of such harmful substances such as manpuri, gutka, and sheesha.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani suggested coordination between the excise and education departments, saying it was need of the hour.

In reply to the suggestion, Sindh Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Dahar said that there were no complaints about use of drugs from government-run educational institutions. He said such complaints were received from private educational institutions, meant for elite class.

Members shouted “Bhang” during the question hour, when a member pointed out increase in the sale of “Bhang”, which was brought from Islamabad.

MQM member Sabir Qaimkhani remarked in a lighter tone that it was not merely a drug, but a cold drink of Sufis.

Chawla said that despite limited resources, the Excise Department had launched awareness campaign against the use of drugs.

Legislators, Kamran Akhtar and Seema Zia demanded increase in the rate of tax on imported luxury cars and vehicles.

Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Jam Khan Shoro, while replying to a call attention notice, informed the House that the government was fully focusing on resolving problems of people of the city. “Around 12, 000 tonnes of garbage is removed from district west daily,” he informed.

MQM member Kamran Akhtar drew the attention of minister towards heaps of garbage everywhere in District West, especially in Baldia Town adding drains had not been cleaned as yet, causing accumulation of water in streets and rapid spread of epidemics such as Malaria and Dengue. He asked about the steps taken by the government on this front.

Shoro said that the local government had prepared a strategy for other districts, details of which would be presented in the House.

PML-N legislator Ameer Haider Shirazi, through his call attention notice, complained about stagnant rainwater and heaps of garbage that could be seen everywhere in Thatta district, but no one bothered about the precarious and hazardous situation.

The minister assured the member that steps would be taken for resolution of civic problems of Thatta.

The House, which was set in motion by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani at 11-55 hours beyond the scheduled time of 1000 hours, was adjourned till Friday morning after the completion of agenda.