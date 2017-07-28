KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday urged the federal government, and particularly Federal Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to take notice of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain’s terrorist activities, saying that bloodshed in Karachi will not stop until MQM stops working as a political party. Kamal expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at Pakistan House. PSP leaders, including Anis Qaimkhani, Anis Advocate, Waseem Aftab, Asfaq Mangi, Iftikhar Alam, Mohammad Raza and others were also present on the occasion.

Condemning the target killings of party workers, PSP chairman said that Rangers spokesperson had revealed at a press conference couple of days ago that MQM founder Altaf Hussain had directed his militant wing to assassinate PSP workers and later in another voice message had appreciated their work.

He said that MQM founder was preaching violence to his workers for a long time through his speeches. “And now, after 30 years, he has been caught red-handed ordering his workers to resort to violence,” he added.

He said that Altaf had directed the workers to kill PSP workers, and MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) chapter was giving a helping hand to the London-based leadership to achieve its desired motives. “MQM-P, led by Dr Farooq Sattar, is actually a wing working to keep Altaf Hussain alive and violence cannot be eliminated until Altaf and MQM reach their logical end,” he argued. Kamal alleged that MQM international secretariats were spreading anti-state material on social media and harming the image of Pakistan.

He demanded the interior minister to take notice of the issue. He further asked the federal government to share terrorist activities of the MQM with other countries, including United Kingdom, South Africa and others and convince them to stop the party from utilising their lands for spreading terrorism in Pakistan.