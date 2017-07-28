MIRPURKHAS - Three villagers including a woman were killed in an exchange of fire between villagers and CIA Police in village Mureed Khan Wassan, near Kandyari, district Sanghar early Thursday morning.

As per reports, CIA Police Noshehroferoz carried out a raid in the village to arrest some suspects.

On seeing police, villagers offered resistance and opened fire at the police party. Police also retaliated, and after brief encounter three villagers, Khadim Chandio, Ali Akbar Chandio and Aziza Chandio were gunned down on the spot.

Later, police brought the dead bodies to taluka hospital Kandyaro where the bodies were handed over to their heirs after legal formalities.

Sanghar Police, however, complained that Noshehroferoz police did not inform prior to conducting the raid.