KARACHI - Universities in developed countries have an established research culture. The research output of academia greatly contributes towards the development of these countries. While universities in Pakistan have the convention of strong classroom teaching, when it comes to research, too little is being carried out to help Pakistan shape its economic, social and scientific policies.

However, research culture in the country is still far from being inspiring and there is a dearth of quality academic professionals. This has continually affected the calibre of Pakistani students.

These views were expressed by KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan while speaking at the seminar entitled “Art of Scientific Writing” organised by Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and department of chemistry, University of Karachi (KU).

“Scientific research articles provide a method for scientists to communicate with other scientists about the results of their research,” Dr Ajmal Khan added.

He appreciated the performance of KU ORIC and said that it is playing vital role in promotion of modern research techniques and tools.

Director ORIC KU Prof Dr Majid Mumtaz, in his address, also discussed the importance of research and briefed the audience in detail about the methods of scientific writing.