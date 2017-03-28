The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle one kilogram heroin abroad and arrested an accused at Karachi Airport today.

The ASF during search of baggage of a passenger identified as Muhammad Asim leaving for Doha through private airline flight QR-605 at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, confiscated one kilogram heroin in the baggage.

The recovered heroin worth more than a million rupees in international market was confiscated by ASF and the nabbed culprit was being interrogated after registering a case against him.