KARACHI - Sindh Assembly Monday unanimously passed two bills renaming two universities as Abdul Sattar Edhi University of Karachi and Fatima Jinnah University of Hyderabad. The bills, namely Altaf Hussain University at Karachi (Amendment) Act 2017 and Altaf Hussain University at Hyderabad (Amendment) Act 2017, were tabled by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

Before presenting the bills, Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro said that the founder of MQM sitting in Britain waved his passport saying that he was a British national and despite that they named universities after him. But, when he sought help from a neighbouring country a few days ago against Pakistan that is why he presented these bills for amendments. MQM-Pakistan MPA Faisal Subzwari said that before naming any university it should be born in mind that the person who is being named is not the enemy of the country.

He endorsed the rename of the university.

The PML-F MPA Mehtab Akbar Rashidi said that she do not know why University of Sindh was shifted to Jamshoro from Karachi in past. May be some people were biased. She asked the assembly before giving name of any person to any institution his or her work be kept in mind. PTI MPA Khurrum Sherzaman said that today is good day for him. He

further said, as a sign of his hatred to founder of MQM, he even do not want to take his name and said that he supports the amendments.

Nisar Khuhro said: “We had to take this decision because these institutions would serve as a place for imparting education to our future generation and how it is possible that a person who raised the slogan of down with Pakistan could now be given such a respect that these institutions are named after him.

“Even the party that Altaf Hussain once leads has left him over these slogans. Recently he had asked help from a foreign country against Pakistan,” Khuhro said adding that they could not tolerate such a person who speaks against the homeland and asks for foreign help, therefore, the government has decided to rename the universities in Karachi and Hyderabad. Faisal Subzwari said that their forefathers made struggle from minority Muslim areas in India to establish a homeland on Muslims areas and later migrated to serve the country.

“It is therefore that whenever anyone stood against the homeland, it was them who stood against it and MQM-Pakistan is following the same policy and so that no one from our community would need to prove his loyalty towards the country in future. We are doing all this so that no one could judge our loyalty towards the country with suspicions,” he said.

He demanded the provincial government take steps to end perception of discrimination between the rural and urban population of the province and therefore should also establish a public university in Hyderabad. The provincial assembly also unanimously passed a resolution tabled by Minister for Health Sikander Mandhro demanding the federal government to use its diplomatic resources and influence in order to ensure safe and secure release of Ayaz Husssain Jamali of district Badin who was kidnapped in South Sudan. The minister said that the incident happened due to a fight between Sudan and South Sudan and news had been received late night that the driver and guard of the ship was killed and now the family is felling threatened.

“He is the son of this country and Sindh and therefore the federal government should take concrete steps and all measures to ensure his safe recovery from the country,” he said. The provincial assembly also unanimously adopted a resolution demanding the federal government to ensure and provide due share of Sindh from water reservoirs.

The resolution was tabled by the Advisor to CM Sindh Taimor Talpur. He said that IRSA should ensure proper water management so that the water shortage could be avoided in the province.

He said that people of the province are facing acute water shortage that could cause a severe damage to the crops and livestock in the province.

“Punjab province has enough of the water reservoir and therefore the water should be diverted to Sindh province,’ he demanded. PML-F MPA Mehtab Akber Rashidi said that the water dispute between the Sindh and Punjab was years’ old and a mechanism should be devised to address it properly.

She further said that the provincial government should also make its case properly in order to raise the issue properly at different forums.

Speaking on it, the chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the federal government was unable to fill Tarbela Dam and he had informed of water shortage in the province a week before in his press conference.

“This is also an eye opener for those who calls for constructing more dams as when the government is unable to fill Tarbela Dam what would happen to other dams,” he said adding that the federal government was solely responsible for shortage of water as it did not store water recommended by IRSA.

Instead the federal government allowed passing water from the dams in order to produce electricity from these dams.

He further lashed out at MQM MPA who raised voice over water shortage in Karachi and said that they were demanding water for the entire province and Karachi also comes under this. “We do not believe on discrimination on the basis of interior and outer Sindh,” he said adding that Sindh is only one.

The parliamentary minister also tabled bills including Sindh Revenue Board (Amendment) Bill 2017, Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Bill 2017, Sindh Development and Maintenance of Infrastructure Cess Bill 2017, Sindh Coal Authority (Amendment) Bill 2017 and Sindh Shaheed Recognition and Compensation (Amendment) Bill 2017.

The speaker Sindh Assembly also announced assent of seven bills from the house including Etihad University Bill, 2017, Sindh Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Sindh Prohibition of Employment of Children Bill, 2017, Code of Criminal Procedure (Sindh Amendment) Bill, 2017, Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Sindh Payment of Wages Bill, 2015 Sindh Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2016. The house was later adjourned for Tuesday.