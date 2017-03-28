KARACHI - Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has sealed and demolished various illegal structures in different areas of the metropolis. The action against illegal structures was taken on the directives of Director General SBCA, Agha Masood Abbas.

The demolition team of SBCA razed passage and partition walls of 2nd and 3rd floor of plot no 6/20-PR-2 in Preedy Quarters – Saddar Town here, said a statement on Monday.

The RCC roof of 2nd floor of plot no 88, Gul-e-Rana CHS and illegally raised walls of a private bank at plot no 54 in Soldier Bazar area of Jamshed Town were demolished and premises were sealed. The shuttering set up for 3rd floor at plot no 8/266 and 8/446 in Liaquatabad and partition walls along with R.C.C Columns of plot no 1/J, 8/4 in Nazimabad were demolished.

Illegally constructed walls on 3rd floor at block 9 in F.B. Area and illegal walls at plot no R-247 in Gulberg town were also demolished.

Various illegal constructions were also demolished in different areas of New Karachi, Buffer Zone and Gulshan-e-Iqbal town.

The demolition activities were supervised by the deputy or assistant building directors and demolition officers along with the police force of Police Station SBCA.