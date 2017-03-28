KARACHI - A Central Pension Cell (CPC) has been established in Services, General Administration and Coordination Department to monitor the performance of Pension Cell/ Section of all Administrative Department and ensure speedy disposal of pension cases.

The CPC has been set up headed by the Deputy Secretary (General), Services, General Administration and Coordination Department and with the Section Officer (Pension) , Services, General Administration & Coordination Department, it is notified by the Sindh, Services, General Administration and Coordination Department in a statement on Monday.

The CPC shall also function as a Pension Cell of Services, General Administration & Coordination Department.

The Terms & Reference (TORs) of the CPC will maintain a database of all Sindh Government Employees to facilitate the retiring/ retired employees of all Administrative Departments and ensure speedy disposal of their pension cases. The CPC will also gather detailed of the number of pension cases

(including final GP fund payment cases) returned for removing shortcomings; the number of pension cases (including final GP fund payment cases) finalized; the number of PPOs issued and the number of pension cases (related to the payment of arrears of recovery).