KARACHI - Director General, Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), Khalid Siddiq here on Monday announced a countrywide campaign against adulteration.

Talking to media, he said during the campaign mobile labs of PSQA will be despatched at different sites to conduct on the spot assessment and produce immediate results.

He said laboratory reports for 13 different products will be issued on the spot and legal action will also be simultaneously initiated against unscrupulous elements found to be indulged in adulteration.

PSQCA chief said stringent action will also be taken against sellers found to be selling or promoting substandard products in any manner.

Khalid Siddiq said growing consciousness about their rights can be noticed among the local consumers and that there is steady surge in the number of complaints registered with PSQCA.

In reply to a question, he said PSQCA, with the support of concerned stakeholders including Consumers Rights Council of Pakistan (CRPC) also plans to launch consumer awareness drive in different parts of the country.

PAC meetings postponed

The Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has postponed the meetings of PAC of Rehabilitation Department, Home Department, Badin District, Umerkot District and Tando Allah Yar District scheduled on April 3, April 4, April 5 and April 6 respectively.

New schedule will be issued later on, said a statement issued here on Monday.