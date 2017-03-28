KARACHI - The Chief Justice and the Judges of the High Court of Sindh have ordered transfer of Shafqat Hussain Chhijan, Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrate, Karachi South and posted him as Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrate No. IX, Karachi in Judicial Complex inside Central Prison, Karachi against the post fallen vacant owing to sad demise of Mr. Sohail Akhtar Mangi, Civil Judge & JM. According to a statement on Monday, the District & Sessions Judge, Karachi south may transfer the cases from the Court falling vacant owing to transfer of above named judicial officer to some other Court of Civil Jude & JM for disposal according to law.

KDA’s staffers to be replaced: DG KDA

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Syed Nasir Abbas has directed to prepare a comprehensive list of those staffers of the KDA who have been working at the same post for over period of two years. He said this while talking to the officials of the KDA in his office, said a statement on Monday.

The DG KDA said that those officials who have been posted at the same post for over two years will be replaced with other officials. He also directed that the sub-ordinate site and field offices of the KDA be shifted to the KDA’s head office at Civic Centre here.

Shifting of the site and field offices of the KDA to its head office will help improve and work with coordination, he added. The DG KDA said that the ghost employees are financial burden on the KDA and strict action will be taken against them.

PIMA delegation leaves for Turkey

A three-member delegation of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) left for Turkey on Monday to provide medical services to the Syrian refugees.

The delegation led by senior surgeon Dr. Iqbal Khan will also assess the needs of the four million displaced Syrians granted shelter in Turkey. PIMA team on basis of the assessment will initiate a full-fledged and long term relief program for these refugees under its medical mission called “Shifa.”

Other members of the team that left for Turkey included Prof Hafizur Rehman and Dr Habib Shah.

Condolence

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter has expressed deep grief over the death of mother of Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Karachi, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

In a condolence message, the Mayor Karachi has prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.