KARACHI - The University of Karachi has extended that last date for admission in the Teachers’ Education Department, an official of the institution said on Monday. He stated that the Director Admissions Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi has notified that the last date for Evening Program Admissions 2017 in the Department of Teachers’ Education KU has been extended for two days. Admissions will be offered in the programs of BEd(Honors) 1.5 years, B.Ed.(honors) 2.5 years, BEd(honors) 4 years and 1 year Post graduate diploma in early childhood education (leading to masters). Admission forms of Rs. 700 can be collected/submitted from the UBL Bank at Silver Jubilee Gate KU till 29th March 2017 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.