During an operation against encroachments, a brawl broke out between police and local shopkeepers in Pak Colony, Karachi, reported Waqt News.

The police was conducting the operation against settlements of drug sellers and was demolishing shops in the area.

This step angered the shopkeepers, who then tried to stop the police and started fighting with them.

“Drug smuggling cannot be stopped with shops demolishment,” argued the locals.

After escalation in hostility, Rangers reached the area and arrested three people for inciting violence against officials.