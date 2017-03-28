KARACHI - Three commuters sustained wounds as a policeman fired shots at a runaway bus driver in Nazimabad police limits Friday.

Cops flagged down a bus near Naziamabad underpass but the driver tried to drive away. One of the policeman opened fire at the bus, wounding three passengers. Later, the runaway driver was detained.

High-up ordered an inquiry against policeman Nasir Shah after the relatives of the wounded staged a strong protest against firing on public bus.

Police claimed the passengers were wounded due to cylinder blast but Abbasi Shaheed Hospital doctors and demonstrators rubbished the cops’ claims. The wounded are stated to be out of danger. The cop has been arrested and investigation is underway.

Anti-crime op afoot

Lawmen Monday claimed to have arrested 23 suspects, including militants working with a political party, in the provincial capital.

A spokesman for Ranger’s spokesperson said the lawmen nailed in various parts of the city and arrested eight criminals including a militant affiliated with MQM London and recovered weapons from him.

The Lyari police arrested a gangster associated with Baba Ladla gang and recovered weapons from him. The arrested gangster, named as Sharif Waja, pointed to hideout of his accomplices in Rasees Goth from seven hand grenades, ten rifle grenades, three smoke grenades, five SMGs, one Triple-2, nine 9MM pistols and other ammunitions were recovered.

On the other side supermarket police claimed to have arrested two accused persons including Noman and Rahim while recovered weapons and narcotics. Similarly, Jeckson, Surjani, Frier and Itahad Town police stations claimed to have arrested over ten accused persons including street criminals, absconders and bandits in various raids and operation carried out in their jurisdictions while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Anti-encroachment drive

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has expedited its activities against the encroachment and clear different areas of the city from encroachment to facilitate the traffic and pedestrians.

The KMC’s anti-encroachment team removed encroachments from the surrounding areas of scrap market UC-49 Millat Park Jahangirabad Nazimabad no 1 here, said a statement on Monday.

Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Wing of KMC, Muhammad Nazir Lakhani supervised the anti-encroachment operation. Nazir Lakhani has said that the operation against encroachment will continue without any interval to discourage the encroacher.

He said that the action against encroachment were taken in the Nazimabad on the application of the area people. He also appealed to the masses and business community to cooperate with the KMC in anti-encroachment operation.