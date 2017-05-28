KARACHI - Sindh Information and Labour Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the PPP has always protected the rights of labourers and it is the only party, which has taken steps for workers’ welfare.

He said this while addressing an oath-taking ceremony of People’s Staff Union of Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) here on Saturday. The minister said the present government had taken concrete steps for the rights of labourers that’s why PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had given the responsibility of labour community to him. He said that labourers were the backbone of the any country’s economy.

The PPP believes in improving living standards of labourers, as Karachi is the city of labourers. Providing all incentives and welfare packages to labourers from Karachi to Kashmore is the priority and a comprehensive plan has been evolved in this regard, he said.

He warned that discrimination against labourers in any organisation would not be allowed at any cost. He said that the doors of the PPP were always open for labourers. He said that genuine grievances of the staff and the labour union of SESSI would be addressed and all daily wage employees would be regularised after completion of formalities very soon. He assured them that all employees would be regularised on merit and in a transept manner. He said that 1 to 15 grade employees would be given due share in quota for women and disabled as prescribed in the law and the deceased quota would also be ensured. He said that a law would be enacted to protect and register the workers of the private sector.