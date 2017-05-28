KHAIRPUR - Hundreds of people suffering from gastro have been admitted to government and private hospitals in the Sukkur Division in the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions.

According to details, temperature rose to 48 to 51 degree centigrade in Sukkur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze and Khairpur on Saturday. In the prevailing weather conditions, several people, including women and children, suffering from gastro were admitted to hospitals. According to Civil Hospital, Sukkur sources, at least 20 gastro patients were admitted to the hospital, while many people were taken to private hospitals. In Ghotki, at least 70 people were admitted to different hospitals. In Naushahro Feroze, 125 gastro patients were reported, while 110 people were admitted to various hospitals in Khairpur.

MEETING ON URS ARRANGEMENTS

A meeting here on Saturday reviewed arrangements for the 196th annual urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast at Daraza Sharif.

The meeting was chaired by Sukkur Division Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch. On this occasion, Sepco’s Ranipur engineer assured the meeting that there would be no power loadshedding during the three days of urs. Khairpur City ASP Imran Mirza said that 700 policemen would be deployed for security during the urs. He said that police mobiles would patrol the national highway from Gambat to Ranipur. Rangers’ representative Nasir Kahn informed the meeting that mobile teams of the paramilitary force would patrol the national highway and the adjoining areas of the shrine during three days of the urs..