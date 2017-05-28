KARACHI - Though the Sindh home minister and provincial police chief have differences over powers, they are on the same page on provision of security to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

Both the minister and the police chief have not met after the home minister assumed the charge of his office a couple of days ago, but their agenda is same. Both are holding meetings with senior police officials, but separately.

On Saturday, Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Khan Siyal issued directives to the Special Branch and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to adopt extraordinary measures to raise standards of intelligence and ensure coordination with the Range police throughout the province for a peaceful environment during the holy month of Ramazan.

Reviewing the Police Ramazan Contingency Plan, he issued directives to Range deputy inspectors general (DIGs) to raise an advanced intelligence collection network at the police station level.

"The Advanced Collection Units should gather information keeping in view the minimum possible threats in proper coordination with the CTD and Special Branch to avoid any untoward incident," the home minister emphasised. He directed the additional IG of Karachi and other Range DIGs to ensure maximum utilisation of available resources. He said that police should work in proper coordination with the Rangers and other intelligence agencies for a peaceful and secure environment. "All Range DIGs and District SSPs and other subordinate officers should ensure their physical presence in their respective jurisdictions from Iftar time up to Taraveeh prayers. The DIG Traffic, Karachi and zonal traffic SSPs should also follow these timings," he added.

Siyal issued directives to the additional IG of Karachi and zonal DIGs of Karachi to ensure random snap checking and picketing in different areas of the city besides extensive police patrol near and around mosques, imambargahs and open places where Taraveeh prayers are scheduled to be offered.

According to the police report, 4,215 mosques and open places for Taraveeh have been enlisted for a foolproof security cover in Karachi, 1,711 in Hyderabad, 227 in Sukkur, 740 in Larkana, 663 in Mirpurkhas and 720 in Shaheed Benazirabad Ranges.

Similarly, Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khowaja held a meeting with the senior police officials at the Central Police Office which was attended by a large number of senior officials, including additional IGs and DIGs from across the province.

The IGP was also briefed about the contingency plan. According to a report prepared by the additional IG of Karachi, more than 13,145 police personnel and officials will perform security duties at 4215 mosques, Taraveeh places in all three zones of Karachi. The police personnel would also conduct snap checking through 534 mobiles and 481 motorcycles.

According to DIG Hyderabad's report, 10,100 policemen would perform security duties at 1,711 mosques and Taraveeh places. They would also conduct snap checking using 334 mobiles and 203 motorcycles. The Sukkur DIG’s report stated that 1,933 policemen would be deployed for security at 227 mosques and Taraveeh places.

Similarly, the Larkana DIG’s report said that 3,810 policemen would be deployed at 740 mosques and Taraveeh places and 192 mobiles and 109 motorcycles would do snap checking. Mirpurkhas DIG’s report said that 1,126 cops had been deployed at 663 mosques and Taraveeh places.

In Shaheed Benazirabad, 2,739 cops would perform security duty at 720 mosques and Taraveeh places. The IG directed the officials concerned to make foolproof security arrangements under the contingency plan, adding that Lyari Expressway should be one way for traffic from 4pm from Mauripur to Sohrab Goth.