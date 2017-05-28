KARACHI - The K-Electric management on Saturday assured Karachi Commissioner Ijaz Ahmed Khan that the power company would not carry out loadshedding during Sehr and Iftar in the city.

A K-Electric delegation stated this during a meeting with the commissioner at his office. Additional Commissioner Farhan Ghani, KE power distribution chief Amir Zia and others were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner directed KE officials to avoid loadshedding during the holy month of Ramazan, especially at sehr and iftar. He said that the private power company should make all arrangement to provide relief to citizens. Pointing to the delay in addressing complaints of consumers, he said that KE should chalk out a plan to address the complaints immediately and provide rapid service to consumers. He asked KE officials to ensure that loadshedding does not create any law and order situation in the city. Briefing the commissioner, KE officials said the company had concrete plans to reduce loadshedding during the holy month. People’s complaints will also be address on priority.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) would be taken onboard to provide the required gas supply to KE.

It is pertinent to mention here that just before the beginning of Ramazan the city has witnessed several power breakdowns. Many areas of the city are witnessing 12-hour loadshedding in the hot and humid weather conditions.