KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has appreciated the raise in the budgetary allocation for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for fiscal year 2017-18.

Addressing a cash award distribution ceremony held here for the students of IBA-Sukkur and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, he said that Rs35662.801 million allocated for HEC will equally help promotion of education and research in the country. "The federal government is making all out efforts to promote education among the youth, which makes a significant majority of the country," he said.

The governor emphasized that in the modern day world quality education was the key to prosperity and development of the country and its people. "Moreover, an efficient coordination between education and research is needed to sensitise the youth about present day demands," he told the students and assured them of all support.

"Securing positions and distinction in academic pursuits is no mean achievement," he told the students reminding them that they were fortunate because many people of their age group remained deprived of education for one reason or the other.