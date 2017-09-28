MIRPURKHAS - Scores of people, including women of Solangi community of village Ch Saifullah, held a demonstration outside the National Press Club on Wednesday to protest against Degan Bhurgari police for supporting the accused in a kidnapping case. Led by Muhammad Yaqoob Solangi and Muhammad Akram Solangi, the protestors were carrying banners and placards in their hands, and were raising slogans against the SHO Degan Bhurgari police. They also blocked the main KGM road. Talking to media persons, the protesters said that about 25 days ago, Perveen, a mother of four, had been kidnapped by people belonging to Kapri community. They added that despite the fact that FIR had been registered with Degan Bhurgari police, the latter started employing delaying tactics after having received bribe from those nominated in the FIR.

The result is, they added, that not a single person had been put behind the bars so far, and the culprits were roaming freely in the area and issuing threats of dire consequences.

They demanded Sindh IGP and SSP Mirpurkhas take immediate notice of police’s collusion with the kidnappers and punish the SHO Degan Bhurgari for employing delaying tactics besides ensuring early arrest of those nominated in the case.