Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has lambasted what he said the nexus between PTI and MQM to dislodge Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah and termed their attempts a blow to the parliament and its strength.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the PPP chairman said that Khurshid had played a pivotal role in strengthening the parliament and protecting its prestige during every crisis.

He pointed out that these were the efforts of Khurshid that both PTI and MQM were still part of the parliament and enjoying the perks and privileges despite hitting hard at the very roots of parliamentary system.

Bilawal accused those trying to gain majority in NA of in fact working against the very parliamentary system.

The PPP chairman said that powers of the Parliament to appoint Chief Election Commissioner, Chairman NAB and caretaker government could not be altered on the basis of any individual’s or group’s wishes or whims.

He further said that the entire nation was surprised at this sudden hobnobbing between PTI and MQM as both were at each others’ throats not too long ago.

Bilawal reminded that Khurshid had worked hard to assert powers of the parliament and protect its sovereignty through his political acumen and sagacity. “Democracy and true democrats on the side of opposition fully stand behind Khurshid in the National Assembly through every thick and thin and his performance as Leader of the Opposition remains m