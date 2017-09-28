KARACHI - A garments factory was gutted by fire in New Karachi Industrial area here on Tuesday late night.

A fire broke out at a garment factory located near Nala Stop in New Karachi area. Fire brigade officials said that reacting on information, at least two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the fire site to extinguish the work, however, later more fire tenders were rushed to the fire site.

Fire brigade spokesperson said that more than nine fire tenders with three water bowers and a snorkel took participated in fire extinguish work. Fire brigade officials said that the fire broke out late on Tuesday night which brought under control on Wednesday morning as more than two dozen firefighters controlled the blazes with the hectic efforts. Factory administration claimed that the fire broke out at a rooftop of the factory which speedily engulfed the entire factory. They blamed the fire brigade officials for using delaying tactics, adding that the fire brigade vehicles reached the site with using delay tactics which caused of engulfing the fire in entire factory.

On the other hand, fire brigade spokesperson rejected all the claims said that saying that the fire brigade vehicles reached the site after getting information timely.

The spokesperson said that no loss of life was reported as all the workers were evacuated from the factory which had been severely affected by the fire.