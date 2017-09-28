KHAIRPUR - Major General Zafarullah Khan, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Head Quarter 16-Division Pano Aqil Cantonment, arrived here on a day visit on Wednesday.

The GOC visited Women Police Station, IT Branch, Crime Record Office, CCTV Camera/Command & Control Center and obtained information about their working.

He also presided over a meeting at Deputy Commissioner’s House to review security arrangements made for the holy month of Muharram. Senior superintendent of police and deputy commissioner briefed him about the security arrangements made in all eight talukas of Khairpur district

The GOC, on the occasion, issued directives for ensuring foolproof security at all events to be arranged in connection with Muharram in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Sukkur commissioner, Colonel Imtiaz, Sector Commander of Rangers Sukkur, Colonel Ziaullah Malhi, 81-Wing Khairpur, Colonel Jalil, Major Basit Abbas Shah, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur, M Imran Mirza ASP City Khairpur, Malik Iqbal Hussain, DSP Head Quarter Khairpur, Khalid Hussain Magdoomi PDSP KHP, Ali Gul Mallah In-Charge DIB khairpur and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile security was further tightened in all eight talukas of the district on Wednesday. Policemen and personnel from other law enforcement agencies were deployed at all key points of the district.