KARACHI - Sindh Police on Wednesday announced the traffic plan for 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram to facilitate the commuters.

The mourning procession on 8th Muharram will start from Nishter Park and conclude at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah. The procession would pass through Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, MA Jinnah Road, Babade-e-Urdu Road, Nister Road, Bara Imam, Napier Road, again MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Nawab Mahbat Khanjee Road to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah. The procession on 9th Muharram will start from Markazi Imambargah Liaquatabad, and will proceed towards Martin Road Imambargah, and thereafter will reach Nishter Park where majlis will be held.

The procession will be taken out from Nishter Park and will conclude at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar. The procession on 10th Muharram will begin after the main Majlis-e-Aza at Nishter Park.

After the Majlis, the main procession will start from Nishter Park and after passing through traditional routes, will culminate at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah. During the processions, all vehicular traffic, coming from the city, will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road from the junction of MA Jinnah Road/Dr Dawood Pota Road.

All kinds of traffic, coming from Nazimabad, will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishter Road towards Zoological Garden to reach their destinations.

Furthermore, all kinds of traffic coming from Liaquatabad will be diverted towards Martin Road.

These vehicles, however, will be permitted to proceed up to Jail and then proceed via Jamshed Road, Dadabhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Shahra-e-Quaideen, Shara-e-Faisal, Lucky Star, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Fawara Chowk, Shaheen Complex, II Chundrigar Road and Tower.

Whereas, all kinds of traffic coming from Stadium Road will move on New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted towards Dadabhoy Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Shara-e-Quaideen to Shara-e-Faisal. Traffic coming from Superhighway side will be diverted from Liaquatabad No 10 towards Chowrangi No.2 Nazimabad and shall proceed via Habib Bank Chowk, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah to Maripur Road. For return journey these vehicles shall adopt the same route.

All kinds of traffic, approaching from National Highway, will proceed via Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No 10, Nazimabad Chowrangi No 2, Habib Bank, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah, Maripur Road. For return journey these vehicles shall also take the same route.

All kinds of traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards the route of the procession from Guru Mandir (Roundabout). These vehicles shall be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jang Road and again towards Khan Bahadur Naqi Muhammad Khan Road. Under no circumstances, these vehicles shall be permitted to proceed along Soldier Bazar road from the junction of Khan Bahadur Naqi Muhammad Khan Road/ Bahadur Yar Jan Road.

On 10th Muharram, all the vehicular traffic coming from Keamari will be diverted towards Shireen Jinnah via Musan Road, and similarly all the vehicular traffic, coming from West Wharf, Mauripur, will not be allowed beyond ICI Chowk.