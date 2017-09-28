SHIKARPUR - Old people are our asset, but unfortunately we do not give them the status they deserve. Living nations, on the other hand, are fully aware of their status. There are a few organisations, which are trying to get rights, benefits and due respect for old folks, and HelpAge International is one of them.

HelpAge was established in 1983 to provide a strong support to old persons worldwide.

HelpAge International, in collaboration with Sindh Rural Support Programme [SRSO], has formed Older People Association [OPA] in Jacobabad’s villages, Jam Khan Airi, Abdul Hakeem Brohi and in Shikarpur’s villages, Ahmed Ali Bharchoond and Deeya to safeguard the rights of aged people so that they could live on their own by utilising the small loans given to them at zero interest rates on the recommendations of OPA committee of the concerned village.

OPA has successfully achieved its goals by training the aged people in disaster risk reduction, dealing with emergencies and their health issues.

Fakir Muhammad, OPA Jacobabad president, told this reporter that Sindh government had passed Sindh Senior Citizens’ Welfare Bill, 2014, but it was not implemented so far.

The delegations of OPA have also met with key government officials, including the district health officer [DHO], deputy commissioner [DC] and district support manager [DSM] and demanded these decision makers introduce public transport and health services for old people. Old men and women in Sindh observe October 1 by organising a walk to highlight the issues they face.

Members of OPA Jacobabad and Shikarpur, including Fakeer Muhammad, Sultan Ahmed, Dulmurad, Muhammad Ramzan, Ms Kazbano, Ms Sakina Khatoon, Ms Qaim Khatoon, Khadim Hussain, Atta Muhammad, Ghulam Mustafa and Khan Muhammad, Muhammad Salih, Manzoor Ahmed, Abdul Haque, Hakim Khatoon, Kaleem and Muhammad Ali, Buxial, and Ms Kori shared with this scribe their experiences as well as expressed their gratitude to HelpAge International for creating awareness about the rights of aged persons of society.

They also asked HelpAge International and SRSO to continue such programmes in future also.

They also called upon the Sindh government to take steps to protect their rights.