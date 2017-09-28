KARACHI - Power supply to the University of Karachi (UoK)-a premier university of Pakistan, was severed here on Wednesday due to the non-payment of bill. Sources say that the overstaffed and corruption-marred university is unable to keep its financial affairs smooth. It has no funds even to clear salaries of its staff, they said.

They suggested to the KU installation of small power generation units, besides using solar and wind energy, in order to save millions of rupees under the head of electricity consumption.

However, K-Electric’s (KE) press release said their receivables from Karachi University had risen to over Rs86 million. “Due to the staggering outstanding amount, the power utility disconnected the power supply to admin block and staff colony of the varsity.

KE spokesperson said, “Despite serving several notices, dues have not been cleared by the university. We urge the concerned authorities once again to clear the outstanding dues.” KE receivables from public sector educational institutions stands at an alarming figure of Rs440 million and the power utility humbly appeals to the respective departments for cooperation and support so that it could continue to serve its valued customers, said the release.

10,989 students benefited from Endowment Fund

Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that the Endowment Fund was created in 2002-2003 and the objective of creating the fund was to provide financial assistance to the students hailing from low income group to acquire higher education in prestigious institutions.

So far 10,989 students have benefited from this program and in this regard Rs 1750 million have been spent.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of Endowment Fund Scholarship here at his office on Wednesday. Secretary Colleges Pervaiz Ahmed Seehar, Farrukh Iqbal member IBA, Muhammad Jhangir Siddiqui and representatives of finance department also attended the meeting.

It was also decided in the meeting that a 10 percent of total allocated amount of Endowment Fund scholarship would be kept for those needy and eligible students who had secured admission in foreign universities. It was also informed that the scholarship was given to 32 public and private sector universities and fresh seats in these universities were as many 1106.

The scholarship was given in medical, business administration, information technology and engineering as well.

On this occasion, Dahar directed to make the present system more transparent so that the needy and eligible students might get their due share. He also suggested that a mechanism should be adopted for new universities applying for the scholarship.