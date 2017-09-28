KARACHI - Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Ali Hussain Naqvi has said that Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah is openly spreading sectarianism in the country and his discriminatory ideology is emerging as a big threat for sovereignty of Pakistan.

Hussain Naqvi who is political sectary of the MWM Sindh chapter said in a statement issued on Wednesday. He said Punjab government afraid from proceeding of Model Town Incident was trying to manipulate the evidences.

Targeting sect of the honorable judges and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi’s report had exposed the real image of Rana Sanaullah said Naqvi and appealed the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo motto notice of the issue.

He further said that Rana Sanaullah is one of the provincial ministers of Punjab who enjoys strong relation with banned outfits, whereas the Provincial minister was making efforts to escape from the proceeding of Model Town incident.

Alleging Rana Sanaullah over supporting terrorists’ organizations in carrying out its activities, MWM leader said that the people like Rana Sanaullah were actually the real enemy of country progress and prosperity. He demanded to log a treason case against Rana Sanaullah.

Naqvi said that Rana has not spare a single chance to spread sectarianism and keeping in views his activities Punjab ruling government should expel Rana from the provincial cabinet.