MIRPURKHAS - Police, in a raid here in Gulshan-e-Haider Colony on Wednesday, arrested seven gamblers.

Sources said that heavy contingent of police, headed by DSP Headquarters Attique Rehman, raided a hideout and apprehended Rasheed, Waseem, Gul Muhammad, Muhammad Saleem, Barkat , Wali Khan and Khadim Hussain.

Cases against them have also been registered with town police station under the gambling act.