KARACHI - Two bandits and a passerby rickshaw driver were killed in separate encounters on Wednesday.

In the first incident, police claimed to have gunned down an alleged bandit in an encounter in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Police said that bandits ridding on a motorbike snatched a cell phone in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block-7 and trying to flee when police on routine patrolling signalled him to spot while bandits resorted firing on cops resultantly a encounter took place and one of the robber sustained bullet injures while his accomplice managed to flee.

Police shifted the injured bandit to hospital where he died during treatment. The police also claimed to have recovered a TT pistol, bullets and motorbike from his possession. The body was shifted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical for medico- legal formalities.

In the second incident, two others were gunned down in Hydri locality within the limits of North Nazimabad Police station. Police said that gunmen ridding on a motorbike were busying looting a family when police trying to intercept the bandits but bandits resorted firing to avoid arrest.

During exchange of fire one bandit and a rickshaw driver passing from the area died on the spot. Police recovered TT pistol and motorbike from the possession of bandit while his accomplice managed to flee. Police said that the Rickshaw driver identified as 40-year-old Manwar while bandit died during encounter yet to be identified. Police shifted the body to morgue after autopsy.

TWO CRIMINALS ARRESTED

Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested two alleged criminals, including a banned outfit member in different targeted raids in the city.

Rangers spokesman said a Rangers team conducted a targeted raid in Surjani town and arrested a criminal, Muhammad Ilyas Khan. He was stated to be affiliated with a banned outfit and allegedly involved in target killing, extortion and other crimes. During crackdown on drug peddlers, the rangers detained a notorious drug supplier, Ismail, who had been running a drug den in Gadap Town area.

The rangers also claimed to have recovered weapons and drugs from their possession.

Furthermore police claimed to have arrested around 33 suspects in a drive against the criminals while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons arrested were including street criminals, bandits, absconders, drug paddlers and other sort of criminals. Police also claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Separately, the Sindh IGP took notice of the reports that a group of motorcyclists was injuring women with sharp edged tools in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to the reports, at least six women – the identities of which were not ascertained - became victims of the gang. The group, as told, attacked women from behind.

The police claimed of the incidents. Gulistan-e-Jauhar SHO Rao Zakir said that no complaint was lodged with the police nor any information through landed with them. He, however, asked the victims to come forward and report the incidents.

Meanwhile, the police chief AD Khawaja directed the East SSP Samiullah Soomro to conduct an inquiry into the reported incidents and submit a report with him.